網美衝了！　全台首間「國際級水族館」即將開幕 ｜Most anticipated ‘Xpark Aquarium’ to open in August

【看CP學英文】歷時五年策劃，高鐵桃園青埔站區內「八景島水族館Xpark」確定在8月7日正式開幕！

After five years of planning, the “Xpark Aquarium,” which occupies an area of approximately 14,876 square meters, is slated to open on Aug. 7, authorities said.

座落在高鐵桃園站附近的國泰置地廣場，佔地約4,500坪的Xpark水族館為日本橫濱八景島水族館首座海外分館。

Located in the plaza near the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) Taoyuan Station, the Xpark Aquarium is the first overseas branch of the Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Japan.

這座水族館跳脫傳統形象，結合炫目視覺數位科技，打造不同於台灣其他觀光類型水生博物館的都會型水族館。

Different from the typical “aquarium,” the Xpark combines dazzling visual digital technology to create a metropolitan aquarium that is unlike any other tourist-type aquatic museum in Taiwan.

園區內共有四大必看展區，分別是「福爾摩沙」、「珊瑚潛行」、「雨林探險」與「癒見水母」。

The park is divided into four exhibition areas, including “Formosa,” “Diving in Coral Sea,” “Rainforest Adventure,” and “Healing Jellyfish.”

台灣四面環海，「福爾摩沙展區」台灣海域生態為主題，展區內有四層樓高的透明觀景窗，走入展間彷彿沒入海中，近距離感受壯闊海洋之美。

With oceans surrounding Taiwan, “Formosa” features a four-story-high window where tourists can look closely at thousands of fishes.

「珊瑚潛行」展區有著180度環景設計，遊客走入展間能感受到被大海、魚兒、珊瑚礁環繞的夢幻氛圍，一窺海底世界的神秘樣貌。

“Diving in Coral Sea” also features a 180-degree panoramic screen, displaying the dreamy underwater scenes with countless of fishes and colorful coral reefs.

The exhibition allows you to feel the dreamy atmosphere surrounded by the sea and get a glimpse of the mysterious underwater world.

另外，若你對於神秘的熱帶雨林有濃厚的興趣，千萬不能錯過「雨林探險」展區。展間內巨樹環繞，可以看到各種生物在海陸空棲息生活，感受大自然的無限活力。

If you are interested in the mysterious rainforest, you should not miss the “Rainforest Adventure” exhibition area either.

Surrounded by giant trees, you will see all kinds of rainforest animals inhabiting the sea, land and air, and feel the vitality of nature.

最後，「癒見水母」展區以各色燈光映照著透明水母，營造出宛如萬花筒般的魔幻世界。此外，區內還有水母實驗室，讓遊客一探水母如何誕生、生活史。

Last but not least, the “Healing Jellyfish” exhibition area is illuminated by various colors of transparent jellyfish, creating a magical kaleidoscopic world.

In addition, there is a jellyfish laboratory where visitors can learn about jellyfish’s birth and way of life.

另外還有設置全台第一家水族館飯店「和逸飯店桃園青埔館」，供民眾「夜宿體驗」感受海洋主題套房的奇幻魅力。

What’s more?You can stay at the first aquarium hotel in Taiwan — COZZI Blu — and experience ocean-themed suites for the occasion.

COZZI Blu hotel, which joined hands with the Xpark, opened for reservation starting from July 1 and its trial run is expected to kick off on July 29.

How to get there? | Xpark 地址：桃園市中壢區春德路105號 | No. 105, Chunde Rd., Zhongli Dist., Taoyuan City 320, Taiwan