Stella Chang makes first apperance since filing for divorce

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Stella Chang (張清芳) attended her good friend Isaac Chen’s (陳鎮川) wedding ceremony on Wednesday, her first public appearance since announcing divorce from banker Sung Hsueh-jen in June.

Following the wedding party that took place at the Marriott Taipei Wednesday evening, Chen registered his marriage with his boyfriend on Thursday morning.

In addition to Chang, several A-list stars, including Chang Hsiao-yen, Emi Lee, and more, joined the party.

Chang, 53, who debuted in 1985, won the Golden Melody Award for Best Female Vocalist Mandarin twice. She has released over thirty albums.

The popular artist was described as one of the four divas in the 1990s together with Sandy Lam, A-mei and Faye Wong.

Chang married Sung, 67, in 2005, and the couple has two sons, aged 14 and 13. Her marriage was seen as blissful and their relationship looked strong.

On June 22, however, Chang shocked the Chinese entertainment industry when she released a joint statement announcing her divorce.

In the joint statement, they said we have decided to divorce as we could not overcome the differences between both parties.

“We are unable to resolve the issues even though we have tried, so we agreed to divorce last year. We have chosen to complete the legal process when the children are on summer vacation this year.”