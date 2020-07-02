快訊／零確診破功　男子墨西哥返台後中鏢 | Taiwan reports 2nd imported case from Mexico

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情蔓延全球，國內疫情雖然趨緩，但今（2）天又傳來境外移入確診的壞消息，中央流行疫情指揮中心今(2)日公布國內新增1例境外移入COVID-19(新冠肺炎)病例(案448)，為50多歲男性，今(2020)年2月初至墨西哥工作，昨(1)日返國入境。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported 1 new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 448.

The man in his fifties had recently traveled to Mexico for work at the beginning of February and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday.

指揮中心表示，個案6月17日至22日陸續出現頭痛、咳嗽、四肢無力及發燒症狀，並曾於墨西哥當地多次就醫但未採檢，經治療後於6月25日症狀緩解。個案7月1日入境時主動告知過去14天內曾有不適症狀，由機場檢疫人員安排採檢後送至集中檢疫所隔離，經檢驗於今日確診，目前個案收治住院隔離。

According to the CECC, case 448 experienced a running fever, headaches, coughs and fatigue between June 17 and June 22. The symptoms subsided on June 25 after he sought medical help.

He immediately reported his health condition to airport authorities upon returning to Taiwan on July 1, and was subsequently placed under quarantine and tested. His infection was confirmed today and he is currently under hospitalization.

指揮中心指出，衛生單位已掌握個案接觸者共23人，其中11人須居家隔離，包括同行同事1人，同班機前後二排乘客10人(另有1人轉機未入境)，同班機機組員11人因全程有適當防護，列為自主健康管理對象。

The CECC have traced 23 possible contacts as of today, 11 of which are currently under quarantine.

Among the 11 contacts are a colleague of case 448, and 2 rows of passengers who sat in front and behind him.

As all 11 of the crew members had worn protective equipment on board, they have been placed under self-health management as opposed to undergoing mandatory quarantine.

指揮中心統計，國內截至目前累計77,025例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報(含76,084例排除)，其中448例確診，分別為357例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。

The tally of pneumonia-related reports as of press time was 77,025 (including 76,084 already dismissed), with 448confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 357 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.