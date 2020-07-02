Polish photographer captures stunning beauty of Yehliu Geopark

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Przemek Krawczykowski, a photographer from Poland, has been traveling around capturing photos of Taiwan’s natural landscapes.

In his most recent trip, he captured a series of pictures of the “Yehliu Geopark” (野柳地質公園) which he also featured among the best photography galleries on Behance.

In this series, he focused on “strange-looking rocks” within the natural park. “This Mars-like landscape is one of the main travel destinations chosen by European tourists,” Krawczykowski said.

In capturing and editing the photos, Krawczykowski stressed that he tried to give it a “moody tone” to further encapsulate the beauty of Yehliu Geopark.

Ultimately, “it is a breathtaking experience for a photographer. For my trip I chose a cloudy day to fully feel this extraterrestrial mood,” Krawcvzykowski said.

After spending a day capturing photos in Yehliu Geopark, Krawczykowski went on to capture a series of mesmerizing cityscapes of Taipei at night.

This has been a long term project and the series marks the fourth of “Nightwalk: Taipei.”

“Taiwan is one of the most beautiful and interesting countries I’ve ever seen,” Przemek told The China Post.

When it comes to Asian countries, most Europeans know Thailand, Philippines, China, and more but never heard about Taiwan.

That’s why Przemek decided to take a three-month trip to Taiwan to discover what he loved and what was important in his life.

