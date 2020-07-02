Relieve your stress at this interactive fountain in Kinmen!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Jinhu Township Office (金湖鎮公所) in Kinmen recently set up an interactive fountain in the Nan Stone Trap Park (南石滬公園) which opened to visitors on July 1.

For only NT$10, you can shout anything you like into a large horn on the viewing platform and see the water spring as a result.

The louder you shout, the higher the water will spur from a fountain shaped like a carp’s (鯉魚) mouth. This serves as a great opportunity for anyone to de-stress or confess whatever they would like.

According to local Chinese-language media, the local fountain came about after a university professor went abroad and visited one with a similar design.

After returning home, the professor decided to design a fountain with a horn that used “volume” to power its motor.

Since its opening, it has been reported that even tourists that just arrived in Kinmen have lost their voice after having too much fun.

The vice magistrate of the township announced that in the future, they will attempt to clean up the park and make the atmosphere more romantic to attract young couples to the area.

Visitors will not only be able to experience the interactive fountain but will have an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the park and the history and culture of Kinmen.

The park is located southeast of Liao Luo’s (料羅) outer coast. In the past, it was a mine where granite stones were excavated. As a result, the building materials of many famous buildings such as Taoyuan Airport and the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall originated from this area.

After shutting down in 2002 due to poor economic conditions, the mine was converted into a park to better protect the environment of the area.

In the park, there are also many famous statues and remnants of the area’s old mining history. Together, they form a significant part of Kinmen’s history and culture.

The creative attraction is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m with the exception of Thursdays for maintenance purposes.