何時落腳台灣？　日本首間神秘星巴克超吸睛｜First Starbucks Signing Store in Japan creates deaf-friendly environment

【看CP學英文】星巴克上週六正式於東京開設全日本第一家「手語門市」，店內雇用19名聽障員工服務顧客，並設有多項友善設施，營造友善環境。

Starbucks opened its first Signing Store in Japan on June 27, expanding career opportunities for 19 Starbucks employees with hearing disabilities.

位在東京都西部國立市的分店為全球第五家手語門市，其他四家分店分佈於馬來西亞、美國華盛頓以及中國。

Located in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, the store is the fifth Signing Store in the world; other stores are located in Malaysia, Washington D.C., and China.

這間手語門市透過科技、藝術帶來沈浸式體驗，讓人們對聽障人士有更深一層的認識。此外，門市店員都會手語，可以協助聽障人士點餐，營造友善用餐環境。

The store leverages technology and art to create an immersive experience in sign language and Deaf culture.

In addition, the staff at the stores all know sign language, so they can help the deaf or hard of hearing to order, creating a friendly dining environment.

若是不會手語，店內還有貼心設計幫助顧客學習手語，像是牆上、店員的圍裙上都印有Starbucks所對應的手勢。

If you don’t know the sign language, there are designs that help you learn the language. You can see the sign language of “Starbucks” which is printed on the wall and on the aprons of the staff.

值班主管Ryotaro Sato表示，「我們希望能帶給顧客們新的體驗，在手語門市能了解到更多元的溝通方式。」

Asked about the recent opening, Ryotaro Sato, shift supervisor said: “We’re looking forward to sharing new experiences with our customers and demonstrating the diversity of communication that they can experience at the Signing Store.”

手語門市佔地約208平方公尺，內部設有無障礙空間、還有熱心服務的店員。顧客可自行選擇點餐方式，除了使用點餐櫃檯上的平板電腦的語音轉文字辨識系統、點選菜單、也可以透過寫字來完成點餐。

With 208 square meters of space, the store interior was designed with accessibility and human engagement at the heart. You have several options when ordering in the store, including contactless speech-to-text voice recognition through a tablet at the register, pointing to items on the menu, or writing on a notepad.

星巴克近年來仍在台灣持續擴張版圖，或許在不久後的未來手語門市也會在台灣插旗！

Starbucks has continued to expand in Taiwan in recent years, and there is a high possibility that Starbucks will open its first signing store in Taiwan in the near future as well.