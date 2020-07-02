Taiwan reports 2nd imported case from Mexico

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported a new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 448.

The man in his fifties had recently traveled to Mexico for work at the beginning of February and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday.

According to the CECC, case 448 experienced a running fever, headaches, coughs and fatigue between June 17 and June 22. The symptoms subsided on June 25 after he sought medical help.

He immediately reported his health condition to airport authorities upon returning to Taiwan on July 1, and was subsequently placed under quarantine and tested. His infection was confirmed today and he is currently under hospitalization.

The CECC have traced 23 possible contacts as of today, 11 of which are currently under quarantine.

Among the 11 contacts are a colleague of case 448, and 2 rows of passengers who sat in front and behind him.

As all 11 of the crew members had worn protective equipment on board, they have been placed under self-health management as opposed to undergoing mandatory quarantine.

The tally of pneumonia-related reports as of press time was 77,025 (including 76,084 already dismissed), with 448confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 357 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.