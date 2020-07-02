Songshan Airport simulates flying for travel lovers ahead of holidays

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Songshan Airport (台北松山機場) held its first “pretend to go abroad” experience on Thursday with 60 people in attendance, including families and couples.

With strict travel bans in place and thousands of canceled travel plans, few people will undergo a flying experience this summer. Against this backdrop, Songshan Airport offered 60 would-be travelers the experience of traveling abroad without ever leaving the airport.

They experienced going through immigration, boarding a plane, taking off and landing. According to the organizer, there will be more tours on July 4 and 7.

One of the attendees surnamed Tsai told NOWnews that she used to go abroad two or three times a year, but this year, she hasn’t been abroad for more than half a year due to the epidemic.

“I’m glad that I was able to take part in a ‘pretend to go abroad’ overseas experience, especially bringing my suitcase with me,” she said.

Another participant surnamed Chang “traveled” with her 4-year-old son. She said that she was thrilled and excited to be able to take a ride on a plane this time. She hopes that she can take her children abroad in the future.

According to the deputy director of Songshan Airport Chih-ching Wang (王志青), the new tours are perfect for individuals who either miss or are unfamiliar with the flying experience.

“People who didn’t have the opportunity to take international flights at Songshan (can) use this chance to experience and learn more about the boarding process and relevant service facilities,” said Wang.