First Starbucks Signing Store in Japan creates deaf-friendly environment
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Starbucks opened its first Signing Store in Japan on June 27, expanding career opportunities for 19 Starbucks employees with hearing disabilities.
Located in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, the store is the fifth Signing Store in the world; other stores are located in Penang and Bangsar, Malaysia, Washington D.C., and Guangzhou, China.
The store leverages technology and art to create an immersive experience in sign language and Deaf culture.
In addition, the staff at the stores all know sign language, so they can help the deaf or hard of hearing to order, creating a friendly dining environment.
If you don’t know the sign language, there are designs that help you learn the language. You can see the sign language of “Starbucks” which is printed on the wall and on the aprons of the staff.
手話が共通言語となる『スターバックス コーヒー nonowa国立店』 が6/27（土）にオープンします。聴者と聴覚に障がいのあるパートナーが共に働き、誰もが自分らしく活躍できる居場所づくりを目指します。ご来店の際には整理券が必要となります。 https://t.co/4dhfSWQ4P0 pic.twitter.com/WS6azHp0CM
— スターバックス コーヒー (@Starbucks_J) June 24, 2020
Asked about the recent opening, Ryotaro Sato, shift supervisor said: “We’re looking forward to sharing new experiences with our customers and demonstrating the diversity of communication that they can experience at the Signing Store.”
With 208 square meters of space, the store interior was designed with accessibility and human engagement at the heart. You have several options when ordering in the store, including contactless speech-to-text voice recognition through a tablet at the register, pointing to items on the menu, or writing on a notepad.
Starbucks has continued to expand in Taiwan in recent years, and there is a high possibility that Starbucks will open its first signing store in Taiwan in the near future as well.