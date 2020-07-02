Starlux Airlines launches 2nd hiring drive amid airline crisis

Looking forward, Starlux started its second hiring phase when competitors are suffering from COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Starlux announced plans on Wednesday to recruit veterans from the Republic of China’s (Taiwan) Air Force as commercial pilots.

Starlux is aiming at being the only recruiter in the time of crisis in order to hire the best aviators in the market, the company said.

This hiring period, which ends in Mid-August, is the second recruitment campaign by the company since its launch in 2018.

The airline plans to achieve a size of 27 planes and 3,500 employees before 2024. It received its first A321-200neo aircraft on Oct. 25, 2019, which was flown back from Hamburg, Germany by the company founder himself, Chang Kuo-Wei.

Starlux Airlines emerged as a refreshing choice for travelers who prefer luxury even on-air.

The company operated its first flight this January from Taipei to Macau, but that was before the pandemic unleashed havoc upon airline industries worldwide.

Many international airlines have filed for bankruptcies and received government financial support, with the French aerospace industry receiving over US$17 billion last month.