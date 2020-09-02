Taiwan unveils new passport that screams its name

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The government (Executive Yuan) unveiled on Wednesday the newest version of the passport in a press conference, spelling “TAIWAN” in capital letters and moving the official name of the country, “Republic of China,” into the emblem on the cover.

The change follows the Legislative Yuan’s proposal on July 22 to promote the name “Taiwan” on passports and changing China Airlines’ designs.

In addition to the enlargement of the word “TAIWAN” on the cover, the Chinese characters for “passport” have also been placed above the English words.

The term “Republic of China” has also been adjusted so that the words are circling the emblem at the top-center of the passport cover.

According to the Executive Yuan spokesperson Ting Yi-ming, the change is the result of Taiwan’s excellent success during the COVID-19 pandemic and a bid to avoid confusion for Taiwanese citizens while traveling abroad.

The new passports are set to be available in January 2021.