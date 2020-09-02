馬國驚見跳跳虎在街上遊蕩　網友怒：會不會太過分？｜Malaysia animal rights groups angry at ‘Tigger’ on the loose shots

馬來西亞一隻流浪狗因他人惡作劇被漆成老虎樣，近期照片曝光在社群媒體上流傳引來當地動物愛好者和動物權利組織憤怒。

Animal lovers in Malaysia have lashed out at a recent series of photos of a stray dog painted in black and orange to resemble a tiger making rounds on social media.

照片於8月28日由馬來西亞當地動物協會於臉書上分享後得到網友熱烈的迴響。

The photos went viral after it was posted on Facebook by the Malaysia Animal Association on Aug. 28.

此動協會在貼文中尋求知情人士告知狗狗的動向以便查清惡作劇的幕後使者。

The animal rights group asked for information regarding the whereabouts of the dog in an attempt to track down those responsible.

Bantu Animal Malaysia cari tahu lokasi di mana dan milik siapa?Hadiah misteri menanti kepada pemberi maklumat lengkap… Posted by Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia – Malaysia Animal Association on Friday, August 28, 2020

為了吸引大家分享有關狗的位置與主人的資訊，動協會也表示知情者會獲得一個「神秘獎品」。

To entice people to come forward, the group even offered a “mystery reward” for further details on the dog’s location and possible owner.

照片被刊登後許多網友也紛紛到下面留言表示這類的惡作劇對狗造成嚴重的傷害，因使用的顏料可能含有鉛，不僅有毒素更可能導致動物掉毛。

The photos sparked outrage online as dyeing the fur of animals can be harmful. Most people don’t know but paints can be toxic and may result in fur loss.

網友大力譴責此舉指出狗看起來很不開心，但也有人點出狗被漆上的花紋非常細緻，若有此天分的人應該將力氣花在其他事上，而不是來虐狗。

Many condemned the unethical action and pointed out the sad expression on the dog, while others said the realistic patterns painted on the animal indicated a mildly talented artist, who should find a better use of his or her time.

如果你有更多相關資訊，請聯絡馬來西亞動物熱線WhatsApp: +601120901097。

If you have more information on the stray dog’s whereabouts, you can contact the Hotline Animal Malaysia on WhatsApp: +601120901097.