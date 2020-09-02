老外來台最愛去哪？　「這裡」蟬連三年冠軍｜Ranking of foreign visitors’ favorite spots unveiled

【看CP學英文】交通部觀光局公布2019年來台旅客消費及動向調查數據，針對8562名外籍旅客進行問卷調查，結果顯示外籍遊客最喜歡觀光景點依序為墾丁、日月潭、九份，喜歡比率皆達23%以上。

One in five foreign visitors headed to Kenting, Sun Moon Lake and Jiufen last year, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

This is one of the major findings of the Tourism Bureau recently released “2019 Annual Survey Report on Visitors Expenditure and Trends in Taiwan,” a questionnaire survey of 8,562 foreign visitors.

富有豐富生態的墾丁國家公園已經連續三年蟬聯冠軍寶座，喜歡比率高達25.56%。除此之外，根據調查，外籍客主要遊覽景點前五名分別是夜市、台北101、西門町、九份、故宮博物院。

Kenting National Park, which rich in ecology and sunny beaches, has topped the list for three years in a row, with a popularity rate of 25.56 percent.

Besides, the top five most-visited scenic spots are night markets, Taipei 101, Ximending, Jiufen and the National Palace Museum, according to the survey.

另外，外籍旅客對台灣印象最深的依序為美味菜餚、景點、逛夜市、人情味濃厚、海岸風光、水 果、地方特產及便利商店，可見台灣美食仍是最強大的觀光主力。

Asked about Taiwan’s most top highlights, most of the respondents said Taiwan’s gourmet food, followed by tourist spots, night markets sightseeing, and local friendliness and hospitality, coastal view, and fruits (18 persons per hundred), and more.

The survey shows that Taiwanese food is still the most vital tourism resource.