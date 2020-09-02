印尼擬轉嫁移工訓練費至雇主　身障團體要勞動部硬起來 | Disabled employers protest against Indonesia’s new immigration rule

印尼海外移工安置暨保護局近期稱，計畫自明年1月起免除移工出國前所有費用，改由台灣雇主負擔，包含往來機票、訓練費、護照及簽證費用等，引起許多台灣雇主不滿。

The National Board for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Overseas Workers (BNPTKI) of Indonesia aims to rid migrant workers of all expenses before they go abroad starting from January 2020.

The announcement has caused some concerns among Taiwan employers who will be responsible for most of the migrant workers’ expenses, including travel tickets, training fees, passports and visa fees.

中華民國脊髓損傷者聯合會於週四召集近百名身心障礙雇主到勞動部前抗議，要求勞動部硬起來與印尼方協商；而勞動部則出面回應，已發文要印尼說明。

The spinal cord injury association (中華民國脊髓損傷者聯合會) led nearly 100 disabled employers to protest against the new policy in front of The Ministry of Labor (勞動部) on Aug. 27, demanding the government to toughen up on the issue and negotiate with Indonesian officials.

The Ministry of Labor responded that it had sent the Indonesia government an official letter requesting an explanation.

根據中央社報導，中華民國脊髓損傷者聯合會理事長陳善修指出，近期許多聘僱印尼看護的台灣雇主接獲仲介傳達消息，稱明年起移工出國前一切費用將由雇主承擔，印尼移工保護局在沒與台灣協商的前提下，就意圖將引進移工的成本轉嫁給台灣雇主。

The Central News Agency (CNA) quoted the director of the association, Chen Shan-xiu (陳善修), who said that many Taiwanese employers have recently received messages from manpower agencies saying they will bear all costs of the caretakers’ pre-departure fees starting next year.

He added that BNPTKI is trying to transfer the costs of bringing in migrant workers to Taiwanese employers without negotiating with Taiwan officials first.

他表示，僱用外籍看護工的雇主，多為經濟弱勢的重度失能者，突然要求雇主承擔約新台幣7萬至10萬元的成本，必定會讓許多家庭陷入困境，因此要求勞動部替雇主出面協商。

He stressed that most of the employers who hire foreign caretakers are disabled people who are economically disadvantaged, and the sudden requirement for employers to bear a cost of NT$70,000 to NT$100,000 will definitely put many families in a struggling situation.

He asked the Ministry of Labor to negotiate with Indonesia on behalf of employers.

對此，勞動部官員指出，根據民國102年11月的台印雙邊會議結論，任何涉及勞工政策的變化都需透過溝通協調，且必須由印方主動說明。而目前，勞動部尚未收到任何印尼官方的正式說明文件，並表示，官方已經透過外交管道發正式文件要求印方說明。

In response, The Ministry of Labor pointed out that according to the agreement of a bilateral meeting between Taiwan and Indonesia in 2013, any changes in labor policy must be coordinated through communication and must be explained proactively by Indonesia.

The Ministry of Labor claimed that it has not yet received any official explanatory documents from Indonesia. It has already issued an official letter through diplomatic channels to request clarification.