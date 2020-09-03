失聯移工在臺產子　移民署：兒童權益受保障 | Rights of illegal migrant workers’ children protected: NIA

報載失聯移工產黑戶寶寶13年來增加近千名，移民署說明，累計自96年1月至109年7月底，生母為失聯移工或不實身分者，屬非本國籍之無依兒少有941人，經移民署協助與生母一同送返原屬國有622人。

According to recent reports, the number of undocumented babies born from runaway migrant workers has increased by nearly 1,000 in the past 13 years.

From January 2007 to the end of July 2020, The National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) has discovered a total of 941 unaccompanied, non-national children whose mothers were illegal migrant workers or unidentified people.

With the assistance of NIA, 622 children were sent back to their home countries with their mothers.

政府十分重視移工及其兒童權益保障，經向勞動部爭取就安基金補助，於109年4月間，在北中南三區開設臨時安置中心，讓他們有一個安全安心的暫住處所，安心等待遣返，移民署會協助母子儘速辦理返國手續。

Taiwan authorities said they value the rights and interests of migrant workers and their children, after gaining subsidies from the Ministry of Labor (勞動部) for the Employment Stability Fund (就安基金), the government opened temporary relocation centers in the North, Central and South regions in April 2020.

Providing them with a safe and secure place to stay, mothers and children are allowed to wait for their repatriation at ease, while the NIA assists them to complete the procedure as soon as possible.

針對生父不詳，生母為行方不明外國人之非本國籍無依兒少，內政部於106年已函頒相關標準作業流程，在協尋生母期間，由社政單位協助安置，並由移民署暫依生母國籍核發外僑居留證，經協尋生母未果，由內政部認定為無國籍後，即可辦理收出養及歸化國籍，相關權益均獲保障。

The Ministry of the Interior (內政部) has issued an announcement in 2017 regarding the standard operating procedures for non-citizen children whose biological fathers are unidentified and whose biological mothers’ whereabouts are unknown.

During the period of searching for the birth mother, the governmental units will assist in the resettlement and the NIA will temporarily issue an alien residence permit based on the nationality of the birth mother.

If the mother is nowhere to be found, The Ministry of the Interior will determine that the children are stateless and allow them to apply for adoption and naturalization, with their rights and interests protected.