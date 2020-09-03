影／尼泊爾媽媽為養兒豁出去　靠一台三輪車翻轉人生 | Nepali mom breaks stereotype as the first female rickshaw driver in Janakpur

在尼泊爾賈納克普爾市（Janakpur），女性騎乘三輪車載客仍是相當罕見的景象，然而，在城市中1200位男性三輪車駕駛中，可以瞥見一位女性身影，那就是Lilawati Ram。

Women carrying passengers on rickshaws on the streets of Janakpur is still a scene many find hard to believe. However, in the midst of about 1,200 male rickshaw drivers, one female figure can be glimpsed — Lilawati Ram.

這位曾經的移工回到尼泊爾後，化身為賈納克普爾市中第一位女性三輪車司機，她輕輕轉動車鑰匙，就為尼泊爾的女性開創了前所未有的嶄新時刻。

This former migrant laborer is now the first female rickshaw driver in her city. With the turn of her ignition key, she sets an unprecedented moment for women in Nepal.

這段旅程的背後，是她作為一名母親，致力於供養兒子的決心。在一群於香港工作的尼泊爾籍人士的合力贊助下，Lilawati獲得她的生財工具—一輛三輪機車，她花了五天時間學習駕駛，便上路載客了。

Behind this journey is the fueling ambition to provide for her son. When a group of Nepalese people living in Hong Kong helped fund Lilawati’s three-wheelers, she took five days of driving lessons and was soon on her way.

一開始，大家對她投以異樣的眼光，人們會揶揄她「竟然懂得開車」。

Initially, people looked at her strangely and teased her for “driving a vehicle”.

幸運的是，有越來越多男性三輪車駕駛為她加油打氣、並替其他女性發聲，呼籲政府能給予他們更多的關心、並更公平的對待這些女性駕駛員。

Fortunately, male rickshaw drivers have gradually become a source of encouragement, advocating for better treatment of female drivers and urging the government to “show more concern”.

現在， Lilawati每天都會去各大旅遊景點，遊客們都稱讚她「工作認真、價格親民」。這份工作使她得以過上更好的生活，並提供兒子受教育的機會。

Now, Lilawati goes to the major tourist spots in Janakpur, customers have commended her for “working hard and charging fair prices”. The job has provided her the chance to educate her son and live a better life.

不過，Lilawati的旅程並沒有就此止步，她還希望能夠成就更多。她說：「用這輛三輪車，我還想完成更多事，我想做些能夠帶給他人啟發的事情」。

However, her journey won’t stop here as she is determined to achieve more with her rickshaw. She said: “I want to do more things with this auto. I want to do things which will inspire other people.”