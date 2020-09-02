入境隨俗！AIT也懂中元普渡　全場笑翻：竟然還有燒美金 | AIT holds ‘Pudu ceremony’ for Taiwan Ghost Festival

【看CP學英文】今（2）日是農曆七月十五，也是一年一度的中元節，不少家庭與公司行號，都在今天準備供品普渡祭拜好兄弟。而美國在台協會（AIT）也入境隨俗，舉辦了普渡大拜拜，照片曝光後吸引網友朝聖，更有網友笑稱「好兄弟收到正統美金一定很開心！」

Wednesday marked the 15th day of the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar, so many families and companies are busy preparing offerings for the “Pudu” ceremony for Taiwan Ghost Festival.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which follows local customs, also offered foods and burned joss paper for the wandering spirits; however, among the paper money offered, U.S. dollars were present, greatly amusing eagle-eyed social media users.

AIT今日在臉書發文表示，「你今天中元普渡了嗎？AIT在台灣當然也要入境隨俗囉！和許多台灣民眾一樣，我們也舉辦了中元普渡大拜拜，備妥一桌豐盛好料祭拜好兄弟。來看看我們準備了什麼！」

In a post on Facebook, AIT wrote: “What did your family do for ‘Zhongyuan Pudu’? The AIT community enjoys opportunities to participate in Taiwan’s local culture! This year, we held a ‘Zhongyuan Pudu’ honoring ancestors during the ‘Hungry Ghost Festival’ by preparing a feast for the wandering spirits. Check out what we prepared!”

而從照片中可以看見，AIT準備的供品相當澎湃且道地，不僅備有乾貨蔬果還有熟食，更有象徵五行的五色雜糧；桌子也有高低之分，還有拜菜碗、饅頭、蘿蔔丸子湯，獲得台人高度認同，直呼一定有高人指點。

AIT prepared an abundance of offerings, including dried fruits and vegetables, cooked food, and also multi-colored food that symbolize the five elements. The tables were also of different heights, with bowls of cabbage, buns, and radish pork-ball soup, gaining the approval of Taiwanese citizens for the A-plus effort.

AIT舉辦中元普渡的貼文一發出，不到2小時便獲得超過1萬位網友按讚，大家紛紛在底下留言回覆說，「看到你們拿香真的感動」、「AIT讚，準備的好道地」、「竟然有冥紙有美金」。

Within two hours, the post had garnered more than 10,000 likes, and many commented below, “It’s so nice to see you guys holding incense,” “Praise to the AIT for the ‘local’ touch,” and “I didn’t know there was U.S. dollar joss paper!”