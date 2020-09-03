越南國服秀美食閃亮登場　市府：盼傳遞新住民母國文化 | New immigrants’ Vietnamese culture shines at Taoyuan event

桃園市越配權益促進會於週日（30日）舉辦「幸福桃園-越南國服秀暨美食饗宴」，透過越南國服走秀及越南美食，帶領民眾認識越南文化。桃園新住民人口突破6萬人，其中越南籍1萬多人占最多，因此市府也積極舉辦文化、體育、展覽等豐富活動，希望促進多元文化交流。

An event promoting the Vietnamese culture held by the Vietnamese Immigrants Rights association (越配權益促進會) has aimed at introduced Vietnamese culture to the Taiwanese people through traditional food and costumes.

With a population of more than 60,000 new immigrants, including more than 10,000 Vietnamese, the city government has been actively organizing cultural, sports and exhibition activities to promote multicultural exchanges.

市長鄭文燦提到，越南與台灣地理位置接近，加上桃園越南籍配偶及移工人數相當多，市府積極推廣越南文化及越南語的學習，希望新住民特有的母國文化能傳遞出去。並提到，特別感謝桃園市越配權益促進會在疫情期間，發起縫製口罩活動，送到中壢的越南商店、餐廳等，協助宣導防疫措施。

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that Vietnam and Taiwan are geographically close. There are also many Vietnamese new immigrants and migrant workers in Taoyuan.

The city government is actively promoting Vietnamese culture and language learning, hoping to boost the unique culture of many new immigrants’ motherland.

The mayor also thanked the association for organizing activities, such as mask sewing, and delivering them to Vietnamese shops and restaurants in Zhongli (中壢), helping authorities promote epidemic prevention measures at the same time.

鄭文燦應主辦單位邀請穿上越南國服與新住民一同走秀，談到市府希望多元文化成為桃園的城市特色。此外，市府於桃園設置了新住民文化會館，中壢則規劃設置「新住民培力中心」，希望幫助新住民朋友提升就業及創業力。

At the invitation of the organizer, Cheng Wen-tsan put on a Vietnamese national costume and walked the runway with the migrants, saying that the government hopes to make Taoyuan a multicultural city.

In addition, the city government has set up the New Immigrant Cultural Center (新住民文化會館) in Taoyuan, while Zhongli is planning to set up a “New Immigrant Cultivation Center” to help improve new immigrants’ employment rate and entrepreneurship.