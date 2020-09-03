Ranking of foreign visitors’ favorite spots unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — One in five foreign visitors headed to Kenting, Sun Moon Lake and Jiufen last year, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

This is one of the major findings of the Tourism Bureau which recently released “2019 Annual Survey Report on Visitors Expenditure and Trends in Taiwan” based on a questionnaire survey of 8,562 foreign visitors.

Kenting National Park, which rich in ecology and sunny beaches, has topped the list for three years in a row, with a popularity rate of 25.56 percent.

Besides, the top five most-visited scenic spots are night markets, Taipei 101, Ximending, Jiufen and the National Palace Museum, according to the survey.

Asked about Taiwan’s most top highlights, most of the respondents said Taiwan’s gourmet food, followed by tourist spots, night markets sightseeing, and local friendliness and hospitality, coastal view, and fruits (18 persons per hundred), and more.

The survey shows that Taiwanese food is still the most vital tourism resource.