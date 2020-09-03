台灣護照改版引國際熱議　老外嘆：只差這一步就完美｜Foreigners lament at missed opportunities in new Taiwan passport

【看CP學英文】雖然政治界普遍對於台灣日前推出的新護照設計感到滿意，許多外國人卻表示沒有將英文「中國」字眼拿掉和將護照改成更有特色的封面非常可惜。

Although the new Taiwan passport cover was met with positive reactions from across Taiwan’s political spectrum, many foreigners still lamented at the missed opportunities: taking out the words “Republic of China” altogether and not giving the front cover a bigger makeover.

Big Move, Small Changes

最新版本護照封面不僅TAIWAN字樣變大，且英文正式國名也縮小環繞於國徽外圈。

The newest version of Taiwan’s passport will for sure include an enlarged “TAIWAN” while moving the official name of the country, “Republic of China,” into the emblem on the cover in some wee, tiny characters.

另外，中文的「護照」也被移到英文「台灣」上方，以凸顯台灣的國際地位。

In addition, the Chinese characters for “passport” are placed above the country’s name to emphasize our international status.

外國人對於新版護照讚譽有加，認為早該在護照上凸顯英文國名TAIWAN，畢竟許多人無法分辨中華人民共和國與中華民國的差別。

Most foreigners applauded the “long-overdue” English name-change and claimed it necessary as many countries could not differentiate between the People’s Republic of China (P.R.C., China) and Republic of China (R.O.C., Taiwan).

然而，也有部分外國網友對於時代力量提出的護照版本未獲選表示失望。

Many also expressed their disappointment, however, that the government didn’t use the results of “We are Taiwan” Passport Cover Design Competition initiated by the New Power Party (時代力量) to the official document to the next level.

有些人也指出雖然護照上的 「Republic of China」被縮放到國徽內，然而中文的「中華民國」卻還是未被「台灣」取代。

Others pointed out that the term R.O.C. was eventually minimized to encircle the national emblem, while the Chinese name still reads the Chinese equivalent of R.O.C. (中華民國).

甚至也有外國人擔心這次護照改版的作法可能會加速惡化台灣和中國緊張關係。

Foreigners also worried that the move may likely worsen the already-tense relationship between Taiwan and China.

Pragmatic Compromise, Missed Opportunities

各大外媒相繼報導，重申台灣政府的決策是為了避免旅人的身份國籍被混淆為中國，並強調台灣識別度，同時，對此許多外國人點出「中華民國」國名已經使用了好一陣子，移民署官員應該要知道這兩個地區名稱的差別。

While various foreign media outlets have reiterated the Taiwanese government’s assertion that the change was to help travelers avoid being falsely identified as Chinese and stress the recognizability of Taiwan, some observers pointed out that the “R.O.C.” name has been in use for more than a century.

More importantly, immigration officers should be required to know the differences between the two regions and we shouldn’t have to pick a different name because they don’t know about Chinese history.

然而，許多人還是大大讚賞這次護照新設計「務實的折衷」，也認同改變雖然不完美，但是是進展。

Still, many applauded the “pragmatic compromise” in the passport’s re-design, and acknowledged that though the move may not be perfect, it is progress.

至於台灣的護照是否會被其他國家認同得等2021年的一月新護照發行後才會揭曉。

Whether Taiwan’s new passport will be recognized by other countries still remains to be seen following its official release in January 2021.