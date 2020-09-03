CAL re-branding proposal expected in late September

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Minister of Transportation and Communications, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), announced on Wednesday that China Airlines’ (中華航空) rebranding proposal has already been submitted to the China Aviation Development Foundation for evaluation.

The comprehensive plan is expected to be ready as early as late September, the minister said.

Calls for China Airlines’ name change had been particularly high as many have confused Taiwan aircraft with their Chinese counterparts amid the pandemic and Taiwan’s campaign to donate face masks to other countries.

Following Taiwan’s passport name-change on Wednesday, Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) said that China Airlines re-design is now, more imperative than ever.

Chung emphasized that the name of the Taiwanese airline is a visual representation to international travelers, and it is necessary to prioritize the changes on the exterior of the aircraft.

The design could follow the revisions made to Taiwan’s passports, shrinking the word “China” and emphasizing the word “Taiwan,” he added.

In response to this and many others’ worry over whether the change could affect aviation rights, Lin stressed that the new design aimed at boosting Taiwan’s recognition is already underway, and he will keep the public updated on the proposal progress.