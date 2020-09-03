鈔票最美風景敲碗成功！老外背後創作動機有洋蔥 | New Zealander responds to Reddit fans, puts another Taiwan banknote in perspective

【看CP學英文】上週，一名外國網友在社群軟體Reddit分享「台灣鈔票最美風景」，完美錯位圖引起網友熱議，紛紛敲碗想看其他幣值。這名老外週四再PO出200元鈔票錯位圖，再掀一波討論。

Last week, a Reddit user put Taiwan’s NT$100 and NT$1,000 banknotes in perspective, creating heated discussions among social media users.

On Thursday, the expat posted another perfect picture of a NT$200 Taiwan bill alongside the Presidential Office Building in response to comments and suggestions.

繼上次在陽明山中山樓、玉山北峰拍到的100元、500元鈔票錯位圖，這次原PO前往位在台北市中正區的總統府，手拿兩百元鈔票，將總統府那面對準建築，完美拍出錯位照片。

Following the previous notes taken at the Chung-shan Hall in Yangmingshan National Park and the North Peak of Yushan, the social media user went to the Presidential Office in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District, where he took a picture of a NT$200 note perfectly aligned with the building.

「鈔票最美風景」創作者擁有台灣、紐西蘭雙重國籍，自幼身在國外的他曾待過中國以及紐西蘭。原先預計要前往澳洲讀書的他因疫情而無法如期前行，然而，也因為這段插曲，讓他能好好深入了解這座美麗的寶島。

The creator is from Taiwan and New Zealand but he has been living in China and New Zealand. He had originally planned to study in Australia, but due to the pandemic, he was unable to go to school as planned.

“However, I’ve been using my long stay in Taiwan to thoroughly explore this lovely island nation,” he told The China Post.

不同於先前所拍的百元、千元鈔，這次拍攝者還特別製作「黑白」版本照片，看起來別有一番風味。

Different from previous photos, the creator made a particular “black-and-white” version of the NT$200 bill that gives a retro look to his photo.

這名來自紐西蘭的網友向The China Post透露，他希望強調總統府的歷史，因此才會以黑白方式呈現。

Asked about his latest photo, the creator explained that the black and white version aims to emphasize the Presidential Office Building’s unique history.

「我覺得總統府代表台灣歷史的縮影。」他娓娓道來，現今總統府建於日治時代，後來在二戰時期被美國轟炸，隨後國民政府撤退來台，將其設為總統府。

“For me, it is a microcosm of Taiwan’s history,” he wrote. The current presidential office was built during the Japanese rule era but was bombed by the U.S. during World War II. After the war, the building became the Presidential Palace, he added.

他列舉幾個總統府古今前後的差別，過去總統府前廣場並沒有停車場，現今汽車普及，不僅有了停車場，且總統府還開放給民眾參觀，與過去威權統治下深鎖的總統府呈現強烈對比。

The creator listed a few differences between now and the past though. There was no parking lot in front of the presidential palace, for instance. With the advent of automobiles, not only is there a parking lot, but the presidential palace is also open to the public, creating a stark contrast to the locked presidential palace under the authoritarian regime.

「當台灣步入民主後，一切都有所轉變。」

“This all changed when the country embraced democracy,” he concluded.

至於之後會不會挑戰大霸尖山拍攝五百鈔，這名原拍攝者接受The China Post訪問逗趣地表示，「我盡量，畢竟需要花滿多心力的。」

As to whether or not he will challenge the 500 notes in the future, the creative photographer said: “I’ll try my best. It will have to be a huge commitment.”