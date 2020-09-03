華航也要將「台灣放大」！林佳龍：最快九月底提案｜CAL re-branding proposal expected in late September

【看CP學英文】交通部長林佳龍於昨(2)日宣布華航塗改計畫已交由航發會審核。據悉，最快9月底可提出方案。

The Minister of Transportation and Communications, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), announced on Wednesday that China Airlines’ (中華航空) rebranding proposal has already been submitted to the China Aviation Development Foundation for evaluation.

The comprehensive plan is expected to be ready as early as late September, the minister said.

華航改名的呼聲不斷升高，尤其在疫情爆發時台灣開始捐贈口罩給世界各地，很多人將華航誤認為中國飛機。

Calls for China Airlines’ name change had been particularly high as many have confused Taiwan aircraft with their Chinese counterparts amid the pandemic and Taiwan’s campaign to donate face masks to other countries.

繼週三外交部公布台灣新護照版面後，民進黨立院黨團書記長鍾佳濱表示華航也該加緊腳步跟進。

Following Taiwan’s passport name-change on Wednesday, Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) said that China Airlines re-design is now, more imperative than ever.

鍾佳濱強調華航機體名稱代表國際旅客對台灣的視覺意象，需將改變機體外觀塗裝為優先。

Chung emphasized that the name of the Taiwanese airline is a visual representation to international travelers, and it is necessary to prioritize the changes on the exterior of the aircraft.

鍾佳濱說道新設計將會依照台灣護照的改變，縮小「中國」字眼，放大台灣。

The design could follow the revisions made to Taiwan’s passports, shrinking the word “China” and emphasizing the word “Taiwan,” he added.

對於改變華航名稱是否影響其航權的擔憂，林佳龍表示新的設計將會提升台灣的識別度，一有消息也會馬上告知社會大眾。

In response to this and many others’ worry over whether the change could affect aviation rights, Lin stressed that the new design aimed at boosting Taiwan’s recognition is already underway, and he will keep the public updated on the proposal progress.