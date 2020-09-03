New immigrants’ Vietnamese culture shines at Taoyuan event

An event promoting the Vietnamese culture held by the Vietnamese Immigrants Rights association (越配權益促進會) has aimed at introduced Vietnamese culture to the Taiwanese people through traditional food and costumes.

With a population of more than 60,000 new immigrants, including more than 10,000 Vietnamese, the city government has been actively organizing cultural, sports and exhibition activities to promote multicultural exchanges.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that Vietnam and Taiwan are geographically close. There are also many Vietnamese new immigrants and migrant workers in Taoyuan.

The city government is actively promoting Vietnamese culture and language learning, hoping to boost the unique culture of many new immigrants’ motherland.

The mayor also thanked the association for organizing activities, such as mask sewing, and delivering them to Vietnamese shops and restaurants in Zhongli (中壢), helping authorities promote epidemic prevention measures at the same time.

At the invitation of the organizer, Cheng Wen-tsan put on a Vietnamese national costume and walked the runway with the migrants, saying that the government hopes to make Taoyuan a multicultural city.

In addition, the city government has set up the New Immigrant Cultural Center (新住民文化會館) in Taoyuan, while Zhongli is planning to set up a “New Immigrant Cultivation Center” to help improve new immigrants’ employment rate and entrepreneurship.