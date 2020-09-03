Rights of illegal migrant workers’ children protected: NIA

According to recent reports, the number of undocumented babies born from runaway migrant workers has increased by nearly 1,000 in the past 13 years.

From January 2007 to the end of July 2020, The National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) has discovered a total of 941 unaccompanied, non-national children whose mothers were illegal migrant workers or unidentified people.

With the assistance of NIA, 622 children were sent back to their home countries with their mothers.

Taiwan authorities said they value the rights and interests of migrant workers and their children, after gaining subsidies from the Ministry of Labor (勞動部) for the Employment Stability Fund (就安基金), the government opened temporary relocation centers in the North, Central and South regions in April 2020.

Providing them with a safe and secure place to stay, mothers and children are allowed to wait for their repatriation at ease, while the NIA assists them to complete the procedure as soon as possible.

The Ministry of the Interior (內政部) has issued an announcement in 2017 regarding the standard operating procedures for non-citizen children whose biological fathers are unidentified and whose biological mothers’ whereabouts are unknown.

During the period of searching for the birth mother, the governmental units will assist in the resettlement and the NIA will temporarily issue an alien residence permit based on the nationality of the birth mother.

If the mother is nowhere to be found, The Ministry of the Interior will determine that the children are stateless and allow them to apply for adoption and naturalization, with their rights and interests protected.