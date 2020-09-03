NTU makes top 100 list, ranked 97th best university in the world

LONDON, TAIPEI (CNA) — National Taiwan University (NTU) has been ranked the 97th best university in the world, the first time the school has made it into the survey’s top 100 list, according to a Times Higher Education (THE) survey released Wednesday.

In a report published annually, the London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021 included more than 1,500 universities from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories — teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook.

NTU was the best performing Taiwanese institution out of the 38 local universities included in the survey, with an overall score of 62.3 points.

It was also the first time that the Taipei-based school was ranked in the top 100 since the survey was first conducted in 2011.

Last year, Taiwan’s top university was ranked 120th, with an overall score of 59.9.

On Wednesday, NTU attributed its rise in ranking to the school’s emphasis on research, adding that it currently owns some 2,000 patents for several of the projects completed by the school’s research teams.

Other Taiwanese universities included in the rankings were Taipei Medical University and National Tsing Hua University, which were ranked in the 301-350 and 351-400 groups, respectively.

Further down the rankings, China Medical University and National Yang-Ming University were placed 401-500, while National Cheng Kung University, National Chiao Tung University and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology were positioned 501-600.

National Taiwan Normal University was placed 601-800.

In the 801-1000 group were Asia University, Chang Gung University, Fu Jen Catholic University, Kaohsiung Medical University, National Central University, National Chengchi University, National Dong Hwa University, National Sun Yat-Sen University and National Taipei University of Technology.

The remaining Taiwan-based schools mentioned in the survey were all ranked in the 1001+ category.

According to the World University Rankings 2021 report, the University of Oxford was ranked first for the fifth year in a row, while Stanford University came in second, followed by Harvard University in third place.

Other top 10 rankings went to the California Institute of Technology (4), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (5), University of Cambridge (6), University of California, Berkeley (7), Yale University (8), Princeton University (9) and University of Chicago (10).