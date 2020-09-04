屏東消暑打卡聖地在這裡！網紅曝三大「水水」景點| Visit these three ‘cool’ #Instaworthy destinations in Pingtung

【看CP學英文】今年因疫情影響，許多人的假都空擺在一旁沒被使用；在這酷熱的暑假結尾就是該去好玩又好拍的「水水」景點，讓你一邊消暑一邊拍出令人羨慕的度假美照。這週末就到屏東這三大玩水景點一次玩得夠，犒賞這一年辛苦工作的自己。

海神宮｜ Ocean God’s Pool

位在屏東三地門鄉的海神宮，擁有絕美的景色與清澈的溪水而被遊客譽為「戲水天堂」。每逢假日必湧入大量人潮，游泳、跳水、烤肉、登山、露營等等，一次滿足。喜歡冒險刺激的旅客，更可以溯溪而上，欣賞沿岸蓊鬱的樹木及壯觀的峽谷，令人不禁讚嘆大自然的鬼斧神工！

Situated in Sandimen Township, Pingtung County, Ocean God’s Pool is known by tourists as a “swimming paradise” for its exquisite scenery and crystal-clear waters. This place constantly attracts a multitude of people during weekends for partake in events such as, swimming, diving, barbecuing, hiking, camping, and more. Adventure seekers can also go river tracing where you can admire the lush green valleys and magnificent gorges along the way, which will definitely take your breath away.

How to get there? 地址｜Address：屏東縣三地門鄉 /Sandimen Township, Pingtung County

卡悠峯瀑布 ｜Kayoufeng Waterfall

卡悠峯瀑布高約40公尺，豐水期的水如扇形般宣洩而下，周圍的水氣在陽光照射下，形成夢幻的彩虹。壯觀浪漫程度，讓卡悠峯瀑布擁有枋寮以南瀑布之最的美名。瀑布的水終年不斷，冬天仍能提供灌溉。水質非常清澈，許多人更會來此取水泡茶！

Standing about 40 meters tall, Kayoufeng Waterfall earns it reputation as the most spectacular waterfall in Southern Taiwan. The water vapor surrounding the cascading torrent often forms a splendid rainbow, which becomes an #Instaworthy spot. Possessing abundant water yearlong, Kayoufeng Waterfall is the main source of irrigation water during the winter. The water here is so pure that many people visit here just for making a perfect cup of tea!

How to get there? 地址｜Address：屏東縣獅子鄉 / Shizi Township, Pingtung County

小巴里島岩 ｜ Little Bali Island

被稱為「墾丁後花園」的小巴里島不但深受台灣人喜愛，外國旅客也都紛紛前來朝聖。只需走路約三分鐘，穿越樹林，便可抵達小巴里島。首先映入眼簾的就是白淨的貝殼沙灘與形狀特殊的礁岩，再往前走，就是生態豐富的潮間帶，隨處可見魚蝦蟹螺，藍天倒映在水中，令人心曠神怡！享受美景外，請記得帶走垃圾，維護生態人人有責！

Little Bali Island, or the “Back Garden of Kenting”, is not only beloved by Taiwanese but also foreign tourists. Within a three-minute walk through the trees, you’ll arrive at the Little Bali Island. The first thing that comes into view is the spotless white beach and reefs in all shapes. Then, there’s the intertidal zone which is home to a multitude of creatures such as fishes, crabs, shrimps, and so on. You’ll certainly feel refreshed upon seeing the blue sky reflected on the clear ocean surface. Also, please remember avoid littering and keep this splendid beach clean!

How to get there? 地址｜Address：屏東縣恆春鎮大光路 / Daguang Rd., Hengchun Township, Pingtung County