絕美奇景！台北驚現「天空粉紅城堡」 | Giant clouds seen in Ximending before heavy rainfalls

【看CP學英文】受梅莎颱風尾影響，週四為北部帶來豪大雨，然而，在豪大雨降臨前，天空時常會出現異象。一名外國網友週三在社群網站分享在西門町捕捉的美景，吸引無數網友回應讚賞。

The tail of Typhoon Maysak brought some heavy rainfall to northern Taiwan on Wednesday, as well as beautiful clouds that resembled some “castles in the sky.”

A Reddit user shared a beautiful photo of the sky of Ximending, receiving praise from many social media users.

週三，Reddit網友（@u/JoeyKaotykGWC）貼出一張傍晚攝於西門町的天空照，只見天空呈現奇異深藍色，點綴著格外立體的粉紅色雲朵，彷彿一座天空中的城堡。

The Reddit user (@u/JoeyKaotykGWC) posted a photo of the sky in Ximending taken in the late afternoon. The sky was a strange dark blue dotted with three-dimensional pink clouds.

「今天西門町的天空看起來很不真實。」原PO寫道，附上這張天空奇景，並說明自己當時是用iPhone 11拍攝這幅奇景。

“The Sky in Ximending was unreal today,” the user wrote before indicating to another user that the photo was taken with an iPhone 11.

網友看到這幅美景表示：「拍得真美」、「雲朵帶有種不祥的感覺」；另一方面也有網友分享道，美國洛杉磯若出現這種雲代表又發生火燒山了。

In response to the spectacular picture, some commented, “Beautiful shot!” while another said: “That does look like quite an ominous cloud.”

Someone who has seen this phenomenon in the U.S. before wrote: “In LA those clouds meant the mountains are on fire again.”