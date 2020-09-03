Indictment accuses 12 of illegally trading shark fins, drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities said Thursday that they have charged 12 people and seized nearly $8 million in cash, jewels and precious metals after disrupting a criminal enterprise that dealt drugs and sold illegally harvested shark fins to buyers overseas.

Using third-party accounts, Federal authorities said Thursday they have charged 12 people and seized nearly $8 million in cash, jewels and precious metals after disrupting a criminal enterprise that dealt drugs and sold illegally harvested shark fins to buyers overseas.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of Georgia’s Southern District said that what began five years ago as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation into illegal shark fin trading led to authorities “dismantling a major conspiracy” also involved in illegal marijuana trafficking and money laundering.

“This operation is about much more than disrupting the despicable practice of hacking the fins off of sharks and leaving them to drown in the sea to create a bowl of soup,” Christine told a news conference in Savannah.

An indictment in U.S. District Court says that Terry Xing Zhao Wu ran a company called Serendipity Business Solutions in Burlingame, California, that smuggled shark fins into the U.S. from Mexico and shipped them to Hong Kong.

Soups made from shark fins are considered a delicacy in some Asian countries, and that demand has fueled an illegal practice of catching sharks at sea, removing their fins and then dumping the maimed animals back into the water to die.

The indictment says Wu used a front company in Florida to ship at least 12,500 pounds (5,670 kilograms) of dried shark fins to Hong Kong through the Port of Savannah in 2016 and 2017. Prosecutors said Phoenix Fisheries of Panama City, Florida, used fake paperwork to exploit a Florida law that allows licensed dealers to sell fins from sharks that are legally caught and brought to land whole. Florida lawmakers this year voted to ban possession and sales of shark fins, a measure that still needs the governor’s signature to become law.

Wu was also involved in illegally shipping marijuana from California to Georgia and other parts of the U.S., according to the indictment.

Using third-party accounts, some of the profits were converted to precious metals and jewels to hide their illegal origins, Christine said. While making arrests in the case, he said, authorities seized more than $3.9 million in cash, about $3 million in gold, silver, and other metals, as well as $1 million in diamonds.

Court records did not list defense attorneys for Wu or any of the other 11 defendants indicted on conspiracy charges involving wire and mail fraud, drug possession and money laundering. Christine said the investigation hasn’t wrapped up and there could be more arrests.

“Make no mistake: We’ve hit them where it hurts and we have them on the ropes,” Christine said.