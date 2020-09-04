單身女性來台灣安全嗎？比利時模特兒曝「這點」完勝其他國家 | Belgium YouTuber shares tips for solo female travlers

【看CP學英文】台灣被譽為「世界最安國家之一」，許多來台的外籍客都對治安讚譽有加，The China Post特別專訪到曾來台打工度假的比利時YouTuber夏洛特（Charlotte)，時常在外單身旅遊的她，以自身豐富旅遊經驗，分享單身女性旅遊時需要注意的小細節，以及在台灣的發現。

Taiwan is known as “one of the safest countries in the world” and many who have traveled to Taiwan always praise the safety and security in the country.

In an interview with Charlotte, a Belgian YouTuber who has traveled to Taiwan for a working holiday, shared the tips that females need to be aware of when traveling, and the findings she found interesting in Taiwan.

夏洛特18歲那年首次單獨來到亞洲旅行，後來曾到印度、瑞典當交換學生。回想起初次聽到「台灣」這個島國是在韓國學習韓文時，一位朋友向她大力推薦台灣，直說台灣是他去過最棒的地方之一，就在那一刻，夏洛特心中種下一棵種子，對於這座美麗島嶼的好奇心逐漸擴大。

Charlotte took her first solo trip to Asia when she was 18. Afterward, she had also been an exchange student in Sweden and India. The first time she heard of “Taiwan” was when she was having a language course in South Korea. Then, a friend highly recommended Taiwan to her, saying it was one of the best places she’d ever been.

It was in that moment that a seed was planted in Charlotte’s heart and her curiosity about this beautiful island grew.

「身為一位單身女性遊客，我覺得在台灣非常安全。」去年底來台打工度假的夏洛特信誓旦旦地說，台灣文化非常現代，帶有西方的感覺，所以在這裡我完全可以做自己。

“I felt safe as a female traveler in Taiwan,” she continued: Taiwan is so modern and has a very western feel to it, so I could be myself freely!

她建議女性若單身旅行，到了一個國家可以先觀察當地女性的行為習慣，「跟著他們做就對了！」

She advises women traveling alone to observe the behavior of women in a country and just do the same.

舉例來說，若當地人晚上8點後不會獨自一人搭火車，那你就別搭；若當地人穿著都不會露出腿部、胸部，那就照做。

For example, if a local doesn’t take the train alone after 8 p.m., then just don’t. If local dress in a way that doesn’t show her legs or cleavage, then do the same.

「但是在台灣，我覺得很自在，根本不需要特別去適應。」

“But in Taiwan, I didn’t feel like I had to adapt much,” she added.

在台灣不僅治安令夏洛特為之驚嘆，珍奶、騎樓、垃圾車文化對她來說都非常新奇。現在人在比利時的她表示，「離開台灣後我超懷念垃圾車播放的音樂！」

Not only did the safety in Taiwan amaze Charlotte, but the culture of milk tea, covered sidewalks and garbage trucks were also very new to her.

Now in Belgium, Charlotte said, I honestly miss the garbage truck music after leaving Taiwan!

此外，她也非常想念台灣的食物，不只好吃、非常經濟實惠又方便，一出門可以去便利商店採買，周遭還有各式各樣便宜美食。

Other things that she misses are the food. Not just the taste, but also how convenient and easy it is to eat out.

“When I was In Taiwan I rarely cooked, because there were so many convenient, delicious and affordable options around.”

當然在台灣交到的朋友、人情味、還有點一杯咖啡可以做一個下午的咖啡店，都是她離開台灣後，念念不忘的美好回憶。

Of course the friends she made in Taiwan, kind people, and a coffee shop where you can spend all day, are all fond memories that she will never forget after she leaves Taiwan.

「希望等疫情控制下來後，我可以快快再去台灣，製作更多影片，讓世上更多人看到台灣的美好。」

“I hope the virus will be under control soon so I can go back and make more videos showing Taiwan to the world.”