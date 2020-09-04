吃泡麵也可以很健康？日本這款「神包裝」引轟動｜New packages help you eat instant noodles without damaging health

【看CP學英文】泡麵雖然相當美味，但因其納含量過高，攝取過量恐危害人體健康。日本食品大廠日清食品旗下的Myojo推出Umadashiya即食拉麵，外表看似沒什麼特別，其包裝小巧思絕對讓你大開眼界。

Although instant noodles are very tasty, they contain too much sodium, which is harmful to health. Japan-based Food Group, Nisshin’s Myojo Foods has launched Umadashiya instant ramen featuring new packages, which will blow your mind.

根據Japan Today報導，打開Umadashiya速食麵，你會看到碗內有兩條線，上面那條就是一般泡麵的注水線，至於下面那條則是「喝湯停止線」，喝到底部那條代表你已經攝取足夠鈉攝取量。

According to Japan Today, when you open Umadashiya instant ramen, you’ll see two lines inside the bowl. The upper one marked how much water you should add as the other brand of instant noodles and the bottom one is the “soup stop line.”

The bottom line shows how far you can drink the broth down to if you want to leave 150 milliliters of it behind to cut down your sodium intake.

此外，外包裝上也有印上貼心提醒，告訴你如果喝到停止線（剩下大約150毫升)，攝取鹽分會比整份含量少掉幾克。

There’s also a reminder printed on the packaging telling you that if you reach the stop line (about 150ml left), you’ll lose how many grams of salt compared to the full serving.

據報導， Umadashiya全系列產品，包括拉麵、速食烏龍麵、蕎麥麵，自9月份將全面採用這款貼心包裝。

All Umadashiya products, including ramen, instant udon and soba noodles, will be packaged in this Shio Care (“Sodium Care”) package starting in September.