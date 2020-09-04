New Zealander puts another Taiwan banknote in perspective

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Last week, a Reddit user put Taiwan’s NT$100 and NT$1,000 banknotes in perspective, causing heated discussions among social media users.

On Thursday, the expat posted another perfect picture of a NT$200 Taiwan bill alongside the Presidential Office in response to comments and suggestions.

Following his previous photos taken at the Chung-shan Hall in Yangmingshan National Park and the North Peak of Yushan, the social media user went to the Presidential Office in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District, where he took a picture of a NT$200 note perfectly aligned with the building.

The creator is from Taiwan and New Zealand but he has been living in China and New Zealand for some time. He had originally planned to study in Australia, but due to the pandemic, he was unable to go to school as planned.

“However, I’ve been using my long stay in Taiwan to thoroughly explore this lovely island nation,” he told The China Post.

Different from previous photos, the creator made a particular “black-and-white” version of the NT$200 bill that gives a retro look to his photo.

Asked about his latest photo, the creator explained that the black and white version aims to emphasize the Presidential Office Building’s unique history.

“For me, it is a microcosm of Taiwan’s history,” he wrote. The current presidential office was built during the Japanese rule era but was bombed by the U.S. during World War II. After the war, the building became the Presidential Palace, he added.

The creator listed a few differences between now and the past though. There was no parking lot in front of the presidential palace, for instance.

With the advent of automobiles, not only is there a parking lot, but the presidential palace is also open to the public, creating a stark contrast to the locked presidential palace under the authoritarian regime.

“This all changed when the country embraced democracy,” he concluded.

As to whether or not he will challenge the 500 notes in the future, the creative photographer said: “I’ll try my best. It will have to be a huge commitment.”