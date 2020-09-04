Samsung to launch new flagship phone on Starlux flight

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Samsung unveiled plans on Friday to charter a Starlux Airlines A321neo on Sept. 8 for the launch of its new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Taiwan.

The South Korean company will take local media and VIP guests on a round trip around Taiwan. Samsung did not disclose the budget for the charter flight that will last for 3-and-half hours.

The planned press conference, which will center on the theme of “Navigating the Future,” will feature the latest Samsung’s phone priced at US$1,999 for the 5G version, or approximately NT$59,500.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was first announced on Aug. 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an Android-based foldable smartphone developed by Samsung Electronics for its Samsung Galaxy Z series, succeeding the Samsung Galaxy Fold.