Int’l buyers scoot for Taiwan latest AI and cyber security products at online press conference

The Information Service Industry Association (CISA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) cohosted on Friday an international press release conference, showcasing Taiwan’s breakthrough solutions in AI and Cyber Security, supported by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) over the Digital Application Forum Week.

The purpose was to build a platform for international marketing and business development for Taiwan solutions providers. The conference successfully attracted more than 160 international buyers and press from 16 respective countries such as the U.S., Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Egypt for registration resulting in 200 views online.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitization, interconnection and intelligence are trending in a major way for global enterprises. AI solutions have gradually been applied in fields such as smart manufacturing, customer service and retail, showing the importance of data integration and cyber security.

At this conference, six top Taiwanese brands — iEi, ticc, ZYXEL, THE SYSCOM GROUP, Bankpro and LaFresh —showcased their newest products and share the latest trends in AI solutions and Cyber Security.

iEi

IEI integrates various AI technologies, such as face/mask recognition, license plate recognition and video analytics, in the applications of fatigue driving detection, machine vision, medical diagnosis and optimized parking lot management.

IEI’s latest FLEX AIoT Dev. Kit is designed with rich I/O and strong expansion capability and supports up to four accelerator cards to provide rock-solid computing performance.

IEI has also developed a palm-size AI embedded system, the ITG-100AI, which is pre-installed with two Intel® Myriad X VPUs for AI deep learning, while consuming only 7.5W of power. By adopting AI accelerator modules, it can run 20 times faster than Celeron® CPUs and accelerate computer vision and deep learning inference on the edge.

TSTi (Tatung System Technologies Inc.)

The TSTI group created its new-generation Contact Center Cloud Solution ticc contact center on cloud™ by fusing decades of experience establishing enterprise-level call-centers with their Cloud technology capabilities.

One of the significant solution features is the ticc contact center on cloud™ which can collate text messages from an enterprise’s official website, their public service email, and their corporate social media pages. Another great benefit of cloud technologies is that business owners can operate the ticc contact center on cloud™ anytime and anywhere without further client system installation.

Zyxel Networks Corporation

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure business solutions, showcases USG FLEX, a new series of mid-range firewalls designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to keep up with workplace mobility, connectivity and security requirements post-pandemic.

Zyxel’s new USG FLEX 100/200/500 firewalls feature upgraded hardware and software power that level up SMB security with up to 125 percent of firewall performance and up to an additional 500 percent Unified Threat Management (UTM) performance*. This provides robust, scalable network security and comprehensive hotspot functions to fulfill business needs in just one-box.

The Syscom Group

NETCenter is an integration and management application, which assists with various management functions, such as fault identification, configuration, accounting, performance and security. All connections and network equipment are under your control, so you won’t be disconnected from any network connection and then have to figure out the problem yourself.

It remotely manages via a Web Browser, with no need to install a front-end application or add-ons. In addition, it provides Auto-Discover and Topology and automatically generates an L2 Topology. It also features professional customized services to satisfy enterprise IT infrastructure management.

BankPro e-Service Technology Co., Ltd.

“BPAGS”, developed by BankPro, combines “eLogistics” and “BPWMS” to provide one-stop integrated services, which cover full-temperature logistics (by targeting goods), data flow for warehousing (for site management), better distribution and even shipping including inventory management and more.

“eLogistics” also provide a complete interface to integrate necessary data with the enterprise’s in-house developed WMS, which support customers in having a more flexible and valuable platform to operate with excellence and efficiency.

LaFresh Information Co., Ltd.

LaFresh has dedicated itself to developing an omnichannel system for ordering and providing integrated solutions for smart retail. To satisfy the dynamic needs of an information access application, LaFresh introduces both an online and offline operation model to the market utilizing cloud computing technology.

LaFresh provides the software system of POS, HQ Management, KDS, Kiosk, Tablet, online ordering, multiple mobile payment methods and other applications of Cloud services as well as IoT device integration, and is expanding the business scope to the AI field as well.

In addition, their products are primarily sold to brand customers and distributors worldwide in a vast range of industries including restaurant & food, retail, DS & HM, health, hospital, entertainment and tourism among others.

Leading Taiwan Industries

Taiwan’s AI and cyber industry is seizing upon market trends and the opportunities they provide to develop more integrated, expandable and customized products, which will make comprehensive smart information management and smarter life reality.

CISA has been working with ASOCIO(Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization) closely for providing members and Taiwan software corporates international matchmaking opportunities. CISA looks forwards to further working with TAITRA and more other organizations in order to provide opportunities for Taiwan ICT products and software solutions providers.

For more information, please refer to https://digi.cisa.tw/forum09.html

*Based on the comparison with the USG series firewalls. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration, network conditions, and activated applications.