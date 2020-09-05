台灣肯德基限定早餐爆紅　日媒評論：盼能引進日本 | Japanese media praises Taiwan KFC ‘Congee Breakfast Set’

【看CP學英文】連鎖速食肯德基會依據當地口味，在不同國家會推出各國限定版特色料理。日本媒體Sora news的記者特別來到台灣肯德基，品嚐台灣限定早餐「吮指嫩雞粥搭配小杯熱奶茶」，台式經典風味讓日本特派記者讚不絕口。

KFC, the popular American fast food restaurant chain, offers limited-edition dishes that fit local tastebuds and beyond.

A reporter from Japanese media Sora news made the “tasty” discovery while visiting a KFC Taiwan restaurant to try the Taiwan-only “Congee Breakfast Set,” a Taiwanese classic that won praise from the reporter.

根據Sora News報導，來台打工度假的特派記者Yui Imai決定嘗試這項特色早餐。只要花台幣65元就能買到一碗有著豐盛料的白粥加上一杯熱奶茶，讓Yui感到相當驚訝。

Yui Imai, a journalist on a working holiday in Taiwan, was surprised to get a bowl of rice porridge and a cup of hot milk tea for only NT$65.

她仔細一看發現嫩雞粥裡不但有雞絲、玉米、還有肉鬆，搭配清淡稀飯吃起來簡直絕配。事實上，日本也有吃白粥的習慣，然而，肉鬆只有台灣才有，Yumi推薦大家來到台灣一定要嘗試這道早餐。

The reporter found that the chicken congee not only contained shredded chicken, corn but also Taiwan’s traditional food pork floss which went perfectly with the porridge.

Japanese also like white porridge, however, pork floss is only available in Taiwan. Yumi said she would recommend this breakfast as a must-try when visiting Taiwan.

此外，她覺得日本肯德基若能引進這組早餐一定會大受歡迎。

If KFC Japan could offer the breakfast set, she believes that it would become very popular.