State trooper injured in crash 2 years ago dies of injuries

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A state trooper has died two years after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop, and it’s not yet clear whether the driver will face new charges now that the victim is dead of his injuries.

Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, died Thursday of injuries suffered in the crash in Billerica on July 26, 2018, agency spokesman David Procopio said in an emailed statement.

Devlin pulled over a vehicle, got out of his cruiser, was struck by the passing car and underwent surgeries, the agency said.

“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” Col. Christopher Mason said in a written statement. “He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him.”

Devlin had been a trooper since 1985 and worked much of his career out of the Concord barracks.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Devlin was charged with negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Those charges are pending, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney, told The Sun of Lowell. It was too early to say whether the driver would face upgraded or additional charges.