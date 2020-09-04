US Open Glance: Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens on Day 6

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Serena Williams will face Sloane Stephens in an All-American showdown between past champions at the U.S. Open. The match has the high-wattage anticipation of a late-stage contest at a Grand Slam tournament but instead will happen in the third round on Saturday afternoon at Flushing Meadows. This is the seventh match between the two players. Williams leads the head-to-head series 5-1, including four wins in a row. But they haven’t played each other since the 2015 French Open. Stephens’ only head-to-head victory came at the 2013 Australian Open. One difference this time around is that there will not be spectators in the stands. “I know if there were fans,” Stephens said, “it would be so lit.” She won the 2017 U.S. Open, while Williams was the champion in New York six times and the runner-up four times, including each of the past two years. Williams has won each of her first two matches at the 2020 U.S. Open in straight sets as she attempts to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. That will be the day’s second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, following 2019 men’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev against American wild-card entry J.J. Wolf, who is ranked 138th. The Ashe schedule at night features 2014 champion Marin Cilic against No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem, and Madison Keys, the runner-up to Stephens three years ago, against Alize Cornet.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’s WEATHER

Sunny. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 7 David Goffin beat No. 26 Filip Krajikovic 6-1, 7-6 (5), 6-4; No. 12 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 19 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Women’s third round: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2; No. 8 Petra Martic beat Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-3; No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Ann Li 6-3, 6-4; No. 28 Jennifer Brady beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 — Number of American women reaching the third round, the most at the U.S. Open since the same number made it at least that far in 1992.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I just choked.” — Fritz, on getting broken while serving for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set of his loss to Shapovalov.

