Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Burnes (2-0) didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians, who got just four hits. He recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint and had his second straight solid outing.

Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs.

Milwaukee is 208-207 against Cleveland.

With the score tied 1-1, Hiura doubled home Luis Urías off reliever Phil Maton (2-1) to trigger the seventh, and the Brewers scored two more when Indians first baseman Carlos Santana didn’t stop Christian Yelich’s bases-loaded chopper and the ball rolled into the outfield.

Milwaukee’s outburst came after hitting coach Andy Haines was ejected by plate umpire Jerry Meals for a profane rant. With Jacob Nottingham batting, Haines screamed toward Meals with a series of expletives that could be heard in every corner of the empty ballpark.

Perhaps fired up by their coach’s fervor, the Brewers followed with a single and double before Santana’s costly misplay. Ryan Braun also delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the inning.

The Indians, who came into the series leading the AL Central, played their 24th game without manager Terry Francona. He’s feeling better following surgery and a hospital stay, but the 61-year-old isn’t ready to rejoin the club.

Cleveland’s offense remains hit or mostly miss. The Indians have scored two runs or less in 18 of 38 games.

Daniel Voglebach got two hits in his debut with the Brewers, who claimed the slugger off waivers on Thursday.

SOMBER SALUTE

The Indians flew the flags at Progressive Field at half-staff and a moment of silence was held before the game to honor Cleveland Det. James Skernivitz, who was shot and killed Thursday night while on duty. Skernivitz worked in the past on security detail at the ballpark.

PAINFUL MEMORY

Indians interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. can’t help but recall a tough career moment when he looks across the diamond at Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

“Every time I see him, I remember him scoring,” Alomar said.

In Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, Counsell scored the title-winning run as the then-Florida Marlins beat the Indians. Counsell hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and scored in the 11th as Alomar, the Indians’ six-time All-Star catcher, helplessly watched.

“It’s a tough one, but I kind of turned that page,” Alomar said. “I’m still scarred forever because you went to seven games and you had the lead but at the end of the day, we have to move on.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Starting C Roberto Pérez’s shoulder is improving. He missed time earlier this season with soreness, but team president Chris Antonetti said the issue is more fatigue this time and Pérez should be back behind the plate in a few days.

UP NEXT

Aaron Civale (3-4) starts for the Indians against Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-3), who became a dad for the first time earlier this week.

