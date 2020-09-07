Explore Taipei #Instatasty foods

TAIPEI (The China Post) — This one-day trip will take you to try numerous different dishes, so don’t eat too much at a single restaurant!

Taiwan has a rich food culture full of food that all can enjoy, but because of the variety, it is often difficult to choose between all the delicious restaurants.

Don’t worry! This guide will lead you through some of the famed local dishes of Taiwan. Instructions and locations will be available at the bottom of the guide.

Fuhang Soy Milk (阜杭豆漿)

Throughout history, there have been sayings that never seem to die out, such as “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day”, and in Taiwan that could not be more true.

Local breakfast food is something that must be tried when coming to Taiwan, the best store to go to is Fuhang Dou Jiang.

Known for their Dou Jiang, or more simply Soy Milk, they also provide the classic Chinese breakfast food including Taiwanese omelet, thin clay oven rolls with fried breadsticks, and rice balls.

Though the line may seem long when first getting there, rest assured, the lines will move quickly. Still, getting to the store around 10 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. will allow for fewer people and more space to sit in the restaurant.

Though one downside of this restaurant is the fact that they do not have English translations for their menu, it is recommended to download the food translation that is on the bottom of the guide.

Fuhang Soy Milk, 100, Taipei City, Zhongzheng District, Section 1, Zhongxiao East Road, 108號2樓 | Near (MRT): Shandao Temple Station | Near (Bus): Huashan 1914 Creative Park Station, MRT Shandao Temple Station

Kuai Che（快車肉乾）

After breakfast, there is still some time before lunch. Luckily, this is Taipei where snacks are aplenty. Though people might often go for Chia Te Bakery’s famed pineapple cake, one snack that often eludes tourists is pork paper.

The snack got its name because it is about as thick as two pieces of paper. The flavor of the pork, soy sauce, and sugar, the lightness of the apple, and the texture of the almonds will make you drool for more.

A convenient place to get this snack is at Kuai Che, located at the bottom of the Eslite Department Store near the Taipei Station Mall, it is conveniently located at the bottom third floor of the building.

With the store being the first you see if going down the escalator. Though you may have to wait a bit if one had decided to get breakfast early that day, as soon as the clocks hit eleven, the stores will be ready to go.

Kuai Che, 100, Taipei City, Zhongzheng District, Section 1, Zhongxiao West Road, 47號B1 | Near (MRT): Taipei Main Station | Near (Bus): Taipei Main Station (Zhongxiao), Taipei Station (East 3), Taipei Main Station M3

Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice（金鋒魯肉飯）

After shopping for snacks, the hunger will definitely come for round two. As such, it’s time to eat one of Taiwan’s famed comfort food: Braised Pork Rice.

Locals have grown up eating Lou Rou Fan, with its simplistic ingredients, easy to cook, as well as its delicious taste, braised pork rice is a popular dish to many.

Obviously a dish as popular as this one must have tons of stores, selling this delicious dish and claiming that their own is the best. Unfortunately for most, Jin Feng Lou Rou Fan is the best store to get the delicious food.

With cheap prices as well as a great taste, this store is a must-try for all tourists and locals alike.

Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice, No. 10, Section 1, Roosevelt Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, 100 | Near (MRT): Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall Station | Near (Bus): Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station (Luosifu), Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station, Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall ( Ai Guo )