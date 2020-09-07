南台灣有福了！長榮航空規劃高雄出發賞月專機 | EVA Air plans ‘moon-viewing flights’ for Mid-Autumn Festival

【看CP學英文】根據台灣當地媒體的報導，長榮航空規劃在中秋節假期營運四班「賞月專機」。

EVA Air has announced plans to launch four exclusive “moon-viewing” during Taiwan’s Mid-Autumn Festival, according to Chinese-language media.

為了滿足「偽出國」的市場需求，長榮航空這次特別規劃使用更加大台的波音787-10夢幻客機來飛航。

In response to popular demand for “Flights to nowhere”, operated by Taiwanese airlines to satisfy customer needs amid the global lockdown, EVA Air plans to fly its larger Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the special flights next month.

相較於之前偽出國班機使用的Hello Kitty 空中巴士A300-300機型，新一代的波音787因為機艙空間更大而可以承載更多乘客，此外，也附有電子控制窗、無觸控式廁所等高科技設備。

Compared to the Hello Kitty themed Airbus A330-300s deployed on previous flights, the newer generation aircraft type introduced to EVA just last year features more seats, a wider cabin, and the newest technology, including electronically dimming windows and touchless lavatories.

新客機商務艙的部分，長榮航空為34個皇璽桂冠艙座位使用1-2-1的配置方式，帶給旅客更多方便及隱私。這個由BMW旗下的Designworks 設計的座位，可以選擇調整成180度的平躺床鋪。

In business class, EVA configures its flagship Royal Laurel cabin with 34 spacious seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, guaranteeing direct aisle access and maximized privacy for each passenger. The product was designed by BMW Group’s Designworks, and transforms into a flat bed at the touch of a button.

更令人期待的是，長榮航空也公布，將同時規劃從高雄機場出發的賞月轉機，但需要先得到交通部的許可。

But perhaps the more exciting news is that EVA Air also planning for some moon-viewing flights to depart from the city of Kaohsiung, subject to the Department of Transportation’s approval.