港遊行捕289人！12歲女遭警壓制在地　母：只是去買顏料 | 12-year-old tackled by HK police amid protests

【看CP學英文】一名 12 歲的少女疑似因被港警截查受驚欲跑走，遭包抄警員撲倒在地，引發爭議。香港立法會選舉原定於昨（ 9 月 6 日）舉行，但港府以疫情、社會政經局勢不穩等理由延期一年，港民不滿，再度上街遊行並與警方衝突，結果造成 289 人因此被捕。

A 12-year-old was tackled by the police for allegedly running away when asked to be searched amid protests in Hong Kong on Sunday, sparking outrage from the global community.

The protest followed the postponing of the 2020 Hong Kong Legislative Council Election originally scheduled on Sep. 6 to next year, by the government on grounds of the COVID-19 outbreak and unstable society and economic states.

The protest resulted in at least 289 arrests, according to a statement released by the Hong Kong police on Sunday.

綜合香港媒體報導， 6 日下午 4 點左右，一名 12 歲少女被防暴警要求停下後，可能是因為受到驚嚇而突然逃走，結果被警員撲倒甚至坐在她身上，少女因此掙扎，其兄長在一旁營救未果。警方事後發表聲明稱，該少女「形跡可疑」，經調查後正式控訴少女與現場其餘人士，違反《預防及控制疾病(禁止羣組聚集)規例》(限聚令)。

According to local reports, the 12-year-old was cornered by local police at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. She reportedly ran away after being spooked, which resulted in her being tackled by the police.

The child struggled while her brother tried to help but to no avail.

The police have since released a statement claiming the girl was acting “suspiciously” and was arrested for participating in “prohibited group gatherings”.

港媒聲稱，兩兄妹一家住窩打老道，事發時只是要前往油麻地買東西，卻遇到警察鎖路要他們回頭，當他們走到西洋菜街準備與家人會合時，警察突然衝過來，少女表示：「我當時好怕，無法冷靜，只得跑走。」他們的母親則說，女兒當時只是路過旺角要買顏料，竟就遭遇此等事，揚言會就事件抗辯及投訴。

According to Hong Kong media reports, the siblings were merely shopping on the street when police blocked their path asking them to turn back.

However, when they were heading down another road to meet up with their family, police started rushing toward them, frightening the girl.

She was quoted saying, “ I was so scared at that moment, I couldn’t stay calm so I ran.”

Her mother claimed that the girl was only shopping for paint supplies when she was tackled; she has vowed to issue an official complaint against the incident.

香港警方表示，截至昨晚 9 點共有 289 人被捕，其中 270 人涉嫌「非法集結」。

In a statement released by the Hong Kong Police, as of Sunday 9 p.m., a total of 289 people were arrested, with 279 allegedly “participating in unlawful gatherings”.