影／享用寧靜盛宴！西安無聲火鍋店落實聽障友善環境｜Xi’an’s Silent Restaurant hopes to create inclusive spaces for all

【看CP學英文】印象中的餐廳總是人聲鼎沸，服務生忙進忙出，熱鬧滾滾。然而，中國陝西省西安市一間火鍋店相當特別，店內9名店員皆為聽障人士，而沈默是他們溝通的方式，盼能帶給客人舒適、歡樂的用餐氣氛。

The boisterous chatter of customers and bustling ambiance of waiters/waitresses alike are restaurant rituals. However, in a quaint hotpot eatery in Xi’an, China, silence is a source of communication, comfort, and joy. The restaurant employs 9 deaf staff.

在這間火鍋店，人與人之間的溝通方式相當特別，店員之間會以「手語」進行對話，而店員與顧客間則是以字卡、LED燈、服務鈴、寫字等方式溝通。

Mediums of communication look very different for this unique hotpot spot. Employees “sign” with their hands amongst themselves and communicate with customers through cards, LED signs, bells, or writing.

儘管溝通上難免有些許障礙，顧客們對於他們的服務感到欽佩也相當滿意。這間「無聲火鍋店」成為聽障人士必朝聖的友善餐廳，在這裡不但能享用「一般」用餐環境，以及其他餐廳不常提供的服務。

Despite communication barriers, many customers praise the amazing services they receive. The restaurant has also become an attraction for deaf-mute customers, who can enjoy “normal” dining settings and services that are not always offered elsewhere.

談到經營理念，餐廳經理表示，「當初的任務是希望提供他們（聽障員工）平常難以爭取到的工作機會。」現在首要任務是要讓社會大眾能正常化一般人與身心、智能障礙人士之間的互動模式，唯有如此，才能創造出友善大眾的環境空間。畢竟我們之間沒有什麼不同。

In explaining their mission, the manager talks about their purpose to “offer them [these deaf employees] a chance for a job they would not have otherwise”. It is paramount that the rest of our society follows suit to normalize interactions between those who are physically, mentally, and intellectually impaired or disabled and those who aren’t. Only then, can we create inclusive spaces and environments for all. We are not all that different.