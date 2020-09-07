韓國人來台玩驚吐心得！中國人一看「亮點」臉綠：憑什麼 | Chinese social media users lash out at South Korean tourist’s criticism of Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣的美食及文化景點一直以來都深受不少外國人喜愛，如珍珠奶茶、夜市文化、古蹟及鬼斧神工的大自然景觀等等，不過，近日一名韓國旅客來台旅遊之後，在網上分享自己的心得，沒想到此篇心得被轉到微博上熱議。

Taiwan is a popular destination among foreigners for its tasty food and cultural attractions, such as pearl milk tea, night market culture, historic sites, stunning natural scenery, and more.

There is, therefore, little wonder that comments from a Korean traveler, who recently shared his experience online after visiting Taiwan, sparked outrage on Weibo.

一名韓國網友來台灣旅遊之後，在網路論壇上以「去台灣旅行的感受」為標題表示「台灣的建築物就像印度一樣陳舊、落後的感覺，且衣服掛在建築物外頭晾的樣子，給人一種貧民村落的既視感，且台灣的商圈景點並未能夠凸顯自身文化，看到許多地方都出現日韓風格的相關文化」。

The tourist wrote in an online forum titled “What it’s like to travel to Taiwan” that “Taiwan’s buildings are as old and outdated as those in India, and the way clothes are hung to dry outside buildings makes the place look like a slum.”

The unhappy traveler added that Taiwan’s markets and shopping areas have not been able to highlight their own culture, and instead feature a lot of Japanese and Korean-style related designs.

該名網友也指出，被譽為「台北明洞」的西門町，風景根本不如韓國明洞，且到處都是中國遊客，雖然用長相難區分，但可以用「吵又尖銳」的聲音分辨，此外，台灣食物的確非常好吃，芒果相關的美食都值得一試。

The writer further complained that the scenery of Ximending, which is known as “Taipei Myeongdong”, is not as beautiful as that of Myeongdong in South Korea.

“In addition, there are Chinese tourists everywhere, and it’s hard to tell them apart by their looks, but you can tell them apart by their ‘loud and sharp’ voices. Besides that, the food in Taiwan is actually delicious, and the mango-related dishes are worth trying.”

而該貼文也被轉至微博熱議，不少中國人看了之後紛紛氣炸「韓國哪來的底氣嘲笑台灣食物」、「全世界唯一能把中國人聲音蓋掉的就是韓國人」、「憑什麼這樣說呢，上次去台北故宮，最吵的就是韓國人」。

Contrary to all expectations, Taiwan found an unexpected ally — Chinese social media users. The post garnered angry responses on Weibo with many commenting “Where do Korean get the nerve to judge Taiwanese food?”, “The only who speak louder than Chinese people are Koreans,” and “How dare they? Last time I went to the National Palace Museum, the rowdiest tourists were Koreans.”