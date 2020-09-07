日本旅店開大招！做「這件事」即享0元住宿 | Japanese hotel offers free stay amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】全球疫情肆虐，觀光旅宿業遭重創，旅館業者無不想盡辦法祭出優惠，吸引國內遊客。日本東京一間旅館業者更祭出最強優惠，只要顧客在社群軟體PO文打卡，即享一晚「免費」住宿。

In the wake of the pandemic that has devastated Japan’s tourism industry, hotels have offered special deals to attract domestic tourists.

A hotel in Tokyo is promoting the best deal in the world, offering guests a free stay if they check in on social media.

根據Sora news報導，這間位在東京地鐵四谷站附近的旅店Hotel New Shohei與其他旅宿業一樣，受疫情影響，生意慘淡，有些日子甚至完全沒有客人。

According to Sora News, Hotel New Shohei, located near the Tokyo Metro Yotsuya station, has seen a drastic decrease in guests amid the coronavirus outbreak, with some days having no guests at all.

因此，業者認為與其讓每間房間空著，不如免費讓旅人入住，享受旅宿服務。當然，業者也不是毫無所求，來此享受免費住宿的旅客必須在社群軟體打卡，標註旅店位置，並且PO出飯店照片。

So instead of leaving every room empty, the hotel owner thought it would be better to let travelers stay for free and enjoy the service.

Of course, the hotel is not offering free stay without asking for anything in return.

Visitors who enjoy the free stay, must mention the name and location of the hotel and post photos to one of their social media accounts.

飯店不要求旅客要寫冗長的正面評論，對於PO文長度、內容完全沒有要求限制。此外，如果旅客不想公開透露確切住宿日期，只要告知飯店，之後再補上貼文即可。

However, the hotel does not require visitors to write lengthy positive reviews. There is no restriction on the length or content of the post.

In addition, if people do not want to disclose the exact date of their stay, they can simply inform the hotel and add their post afterward.

雖然是免費住宿，但飯店完全不虧待客人，住宿旅客皆可享用大廳提供的免費咖啡、果汁、就連酒類品項也可以自由取用。

In addition, all guests can still enjoy free coffee, juice, and alcoholic beverages in the guest lounge.

只要是單身旅客並於週一至週五入住，即符合0元住宿方案，只要訂房時註明「我要申請免費住宿方案」即可。（宿泊無料キャンペーンへ申込み希望）

The free stay plan is available from Monday to Friday nights for solo travelers. All they need to do is to mention “I’d like to request the free room plan” when making a reservation.