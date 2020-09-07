影／中國最可愛的咖啡館在這！深圳咖啡廳靠「這動物」吸引大批顧客 | Shenzhen unveils cutest cafe for animal-lovers

【看CP學英文】在深圳的某一個角落，有一座動物咖啡廳提供人類和動物和平的交流，一起度過快樂的下午茶時光。

An animal cafe makes worlds meet somewhere in Shenzhen, China.

動物愛好者和愛喝咖啡的顧客皆會到深圳的這家小店等上數個小時，就是為了在喝杯香醇的咖啡同時，也可以和動物玩。這間有趣的咖啡店有許多友善的玩伴，包括貓咪、兩隻叫小美和弟弟的羊駝和四隻柯爾鴨。

Animal lovers and coffee fanatics wait for hours on end at this popular attraction to spend time with animals while sipping on their favorite brew. This unique animal café features quite a number of friendly guests: cats, two alpacas called XiaoMei and DiDi, and 4 call ducks.

咖啡廳在較繁忙時，「員工」也需要更頻繁的休息時間。其中，六個月大的羊駝每工作40分鐘會有30分鐘的休息時間，營業時間內至少休息五次。

As the café operates under busy hours, its workers need frequent breaks. The 6 months old alpacas are sent to rest for 30 minutes for at least five times, before coming out for work for 40 minutes.

店員表示，顧客來店裡可以與平常只能在動物園裡看到的動物近距離互動。「這是一個令人印象深刻的經驗，尤其對無法養寵物的愛動物人士而言。」

Many of these animals could only be seen in zoos in the past. Now, as the cafe owner explains, customers can come to “our cafe, have fun, relax, and interact with these animals”. It is a memorable experience, especially for “animal lovers who can’t keep pets”.