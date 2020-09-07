EVA Air plans ‘moon-viewing flights’ for Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — EVA Air has announced plans to launch four exclusive “moon-viewing” during Taiwan’s Mid-Autumn Festival, according to Chinese-language media.

In response to popular demand for “Flights to nowhere,” operated by Taiwanese airlines to satisfy customer needs amid the global lockdown, EVA Air plans to fly its larger Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the special flights next month.

Compared to the Hello Kitty themed Airbus A330-300s deployed on previous flights, the newer generation aircraft type introduced to EVA just last year features more seats, a wider cabin, and the newest technology, including electronically dimming windows and touch-less lavatories.

In business class, EVA configures its flagship Royal Laurel cabin with 34 spacious seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, guaranteeing direct aisle access and maximized privacy for each passenger. The product was designed by BMW Group’s Designworks and transforms into a flatbed at the touch of a button.

But perhaps the more exciting news is that EVA Air is also planning for some moon-viewing flights to depart from the city of Kaohsiung, subject to the Department of Transportation’s approval.