Hong Kong startup launches water-soluble ‘Invisible Bag’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In recent years, government and non-governmental organizations have been advocating for reducing the use of plastic waste. But have you ever thought that high-tech plastic bags that can dissolve in water would be a win-win situation?

A Hong Kong start-up company has launched an eco-friendly plastic bag dubbed “Invisible Bag” which can easily dissolve in hot water (above 80 degrees Celsius). More importantly, its ingredients are non-toxic and will not cause harm to the environment.

How did it all start? Devana Ng and her French husband Flavien Chaussegros are passionate about trail running. Last year, they saw the mountains full of plastic waste and decided to do their bit for the planet by reducing the amount of waste.

They founded a company, Distinctive Action, to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly products.

The Invisible Bag is made of Polyvinyl Alcohol (known as PVA) together with plant-based starch, glycerin and water.

After soaking in water for a few minutes, the Invisible Bag will dissolve in hot water which will turn milky white. However, it is environmentally safe, non-toxic, biodegradable, and leaves no microplastics behind, according to the Distinctive Action’s official website.

The website says that the material of the bag is commonly used in several industries, such as medical and personal care applications.

Therefore, Distinctive Action aims to general use as an alternative solution to replace conventional plastics.

The Hong Kong-based start-up is actively promoting the use of eco-bags, which are increasingly being used by small shops with the same goal, such as second-hand clothing stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more.

The Invisible Bag can hold 3-4kg and is currently available on the official website for HK$1.50 (NT$5.68) to HK$1.65 (NT$6.25) each.