Taiwanese man back from Nepal confirmed with COVID-19

TAIPEI (CNA) — A Taiwanese man tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, four days after his return from Nepal, bringing the number of cases in Taiwan to 494, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that day.

The man in his 20s, went to Nepal in February for religious purposes and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 3, where he headed straight home to begin his mandatory 14-day quarantine, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing in Taipei.

On the third day of quarantine, he began to develop a fever, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, followed by diarrhea and immediately notified health authorities of his condition, Chuang said.

According to the CECC, the patient was placed in a negative pressure isolation room and tested for COVID-19, with the results coming back positive on Monday.

Asked why the man was not tested at the airport on returning, the CECC official said he provided a negative COVID-19 report from three days prior to boarding the plane and also displayed no symptoms at the time.

The CECC is currently closely monitoring his companion who returned with him to Taiwan, the four passengers seated closest to him on the plane, and four members of his family in the residence where he quarantined, all of whom are currently under home quarantine, Chuang said.

Meanwhile, 16 flight crew members have been asked to engage in self-health management, he explained.

Of the 494 COVID-19 cases to date in Taiwan, 402 have been classified as imported by the CECC.

In total, 475 COVID-19 patients in Taiwan have recovered, seven have died and 12 remain in hospital, the CECC said.By Chen Wei-ting and Ko Lin)