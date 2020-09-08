印度男誤訂一卡車的米　驚人結局曝光網友笑翻 | Story of Indian man who accidentally ordered truckload of rice becomes viral

【看CP學英文】一位印度作家於上週四在推特上分享一段姐夫誤訂一大卡車的米的故事，逗樂許多網友。

An Indian writer recently shared to Twitter a hilarious story about his brother-in-law who accidentally ordered a truckload of rice last Thursday.

Shiv Ramdas在推特PO文透露，他的姐夫（稱他為BIL）對於每天必須出門買米感到厭倦，決定一次買大份量。

Shiv Ramdas explained in a lengthy Twitter thread that his brother-in-law (referred to as BIL) was tired of being asked to get rice every day and decided to order in bulk.

OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her shit lmfao — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

當下決定實施這自以為「聰明」的解決辦法，然而，他隔天一早看到大卡車載著無數袋的米，完全笑不出來。

The “clever” solution backfired, however, as a lorry showed up the next day loaded with several tons of rice.

看到這幅景象，BIL的妻子也就是Ramdas的姊姊想當然非常不滿意，於是BIL與卡車司機漫長周旋談判之路就此開始。

As expected, BIL’s wife, Ramdas’ sister, was not amused, and thus began a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation between BIL and the lorry driver.

起初，BIL要求司機把整車貨物載回去遭拒，雙方也無法聯繫上貨倉老闆解決問題。

Initial attempts to ask the lorry driver to send the whole batch back was done in vain, and both could not reach the warehouse owner to settle the issue.

漫長的談判中BIL遞了一根菸給卡車司機；然而，由於BIL先前告知妻子他已戒菸成功，此舉讓妻子更不滿意。

As the negotiations went on, BIL shared a cigarette with the lorry driver to the horror of his wife, who had been informed that BIL had quit smoking.

Key Update: Cigarettes were in fact a huge strategic blunder because BIL apparently assured sis that he's definitely finally quit smoking on Sunday and in no way shape or form was supposed to have packs of cigs just there in pocket ready to be used as negotiating aid. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

爾後，BIL和卡車司機終於連絡上一位名叫Manu的負責人幫忙解決問題。

Soon after, they managed to contact someone called Manu who would take care of the issue.

Manu與兩位通電後，仔細聆聽雙方的故事。

Manu was called and asked for both sides of the story, listening patiently throughout.

然而，Manu最後還是決定親自到現場才能好好地化解問題。

However, it wasn’t enough to settle the issue properly, so Manu announced that he would head over to the house to settle the problem in person.

Ramdas表示，Manu到場後，雙方開始協商，這次BIL表示，「他可以拿10袋米，但Manu會想要一瓶威士忌嗎？」

According to Ramdas, upon Manu’s arrival, negotiations began again, and this time, BIL said “he can do 10 bags, but does Manu want a bottle of scotch thrown in.”

經討論後，Ramadas向38.5萬推特粉絲爆料最後談判結果為23包米、一瓶朗姆酒和一瓶給卡車司機的威士忌。

After much discussion, Ramdas revealed to his 38.5k Twitter followers that Manu agreed to 23 bags of rice, a bottle of Old Monk, and a bottle of scotch for the lorry driver.

這則趣聞引起推特網友熱烈討論，有網友表示自己正在接受癌症化療，但這則故事讓她笑了。

The story garnered enthusiastic responses from Twitter users, with one commenting that though she had been undergoing chemotherapy, she laughed when she read the story.

One type of chemo I get requires my nurse to sit face to face with me and slowly inject it to my port. I read the story to her while we did that, we were both cracking up. 🤣😂 We’ve got the attention of all around. This is the most fun I’ve ever had killing cancer! pic.twitter.com/jVy5IIRgUA — Mrs. C 🌊🗽✊🏾 (@tkrbl) September 3, 2020

另一位網友也提問究竟卡車到底多大；對此，一位熱心的網友貼心的附上卡車大小，幫助其他人瞬間理解這次的烏龍多大。

Another asked just how big the truck was, to which another helpfully attached a photo of the actual size of a lorry.

This is what a truck/lorry filled with rice looks like in India pic.twitter.com/psHQefVkhM — Whifle Puny (@kleptomaniac212) September 3, 2020