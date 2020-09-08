Indulge in these #Instaworthy but ‘cool’ destinations in Pingtung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many people have yet to take time off work this summer as traveling for leisure is out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the end of summer should be fun and end on a happy note, so here are three beautiful “water-fun” vacation destinations in Taiwan where you can not only take #Instaworthy photos but also relax and cool off!

Ocean God’s Pool (Photos from left to right courtesy of @mn98mn98, @cafabean, @96_____jl.h/Instagram)

Ocean God’s Pool

Located in Sandimen Township, Pingtung County, Ocean God’s Pool is known by tourists as a “swimming paradise” for its exquisite scenery and crystal-clear water.

This place constantly attracts a multitude of people on weekends to partake in events such as swimming, diving, barbecuing, hiking, camping, and more.

Adventure seekers can also go river tracing where you can admire lush green valleys and magnificent gorges which will definitely take your breath away.

How to get there? Sandimen Township, Pingtung County

Kayoufeng Waterfall

Standing about 40 meters in height, Kayoufeng Waterfall has earned its reputation as the most spectacular waterfall in southern Taiwan.

The water vapor surrounding the cascading torrent often forms a splendid rainbow, which makes the ultimate #Instaworthy spot.

Possessing abundant water yearlong, Kayoufeng Waterfall is the main source of irrigation water during the winter. The water here is so pure that many people visit just for making a perfect cup of tea!

How to get there? Shizi Township, Pingtung County

Little Bali Island

Little Bali Island, or the “Back Garden of Kenting,” is not only beloved by Taiwanese but also foreign tourists. Within a three-minute walk through the trees, you’ll arrive at the Little Bali Island.

The first thing that comes into view is the spotless white beach and reefs in all shapes. Then, there’s the intertidal zone which is home to a multitude of creatures such as fishes, crabs, shrimps, and so on.

You’ll certainly feel refreshed upon seeing the blue sky reflected on the clear ocean surface. Also, please remember to avoid littering and keep this splendid beach clean!

How to get there? Daguang Rd., Hengchun Township, Pingtung County